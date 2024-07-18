England record fastest team fifty in Test cricket

In the list of fastest team fifties, England hold the top three positions. Sri Lanka are fourth on the list, followed by India at fifth.

Ben Duckett plays the ball to the boundary during day one of the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

England recorded the fastest-ever team fifty in Test cricket, reaching the milestone in just 4.2 overs against the West Indies on the first day of the second Test in Nottingham on Thursday.

Openers Ben Duckett (33 off 14 balls) and Ollie Pope (16 not out off 9 balls) hit ten boundaries between them. This broke England’s own record of reaching 50 in 4.3 overs against South Africa at The Oval in 1994.

In the list of fastest team fifties, England hold the top three positions. The third-fastest was against Sri Lanka in 5 overs during a Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester in 2002.

Sri Lanka are fourth on the list, achieving the feat in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2004.

India are fifth with two fifty-run stands in 5.3 overs, first against England in Chennai in 2008 and then against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 2023.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to field in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

England made one change from the side that won the opening Test by an innings at Lord’s, bringing in pace bowler Mark Wood for the now-retired James Anderson.

The West Indies had to make a change due to illness, replacing left-arm spin bowler Gudakesh Motie with Kevin Sinclair.

England are looking for a win to clinch the three-match series with one Test to spare.

(With inputs from agencies)