Bashir’s best Test figures seal England’s series win over West Indies

Bashir, a 20-year-old off-spinner, took 5 wickets for 41 runs. This was his third five-wicket haul in just five Tests, and his first in England.

Bashir holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking a five-wicket haul during the 2nd Test against West Indies. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Shoaib Bashir recorded his best Test figures as England defeated the West Indies by 241 runs to clinch the series at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The West Indies collapsed dramatically, falling to 143 all out in their second innings.

Bashir, a 20-year-old off-spinner, took 5 wickets for 41 runs. This was his third five-wicket haul in just five Tests, and his first in England. The West Indies, chasing a target of 385, were dismissed in 23 overs.

The victory, achieved with over a day remaining, gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, following their innings and 114-run win at Lord’s.

“I felt I was a bit inconsistent in the first innings,” Bashir said. “In the second, I saw a couple spun from a bit wider and Joe Root told me to bowl an attacking line. I reaped the rewards.”

England captain Ben Stokes praised Bashir, stating, “On a wicket that has not necessarily offered a lot for the spinners in the game, the ability he had to change his pace, change his line, manipulate how he wanted the ball to react out of the surface, was top-class.”

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner Mikyle Louis managed to handle the England attack early, despite the absence of retired pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. However, after Chris Woakes (2-28) had Louis caught behind following the drinks break, the West Indies lost six wickets for just 30 runs.

“We were good with the bat in the first innings but didn’t follow it up in the second innings,” said Brathwaite. His team had a lead of 41 runs after scoring 457 in response to England’s 416.

Bashir struck with his third delivery on Sunday, dismissing Kirk McKenzie when wicketkeeper Jamie Smith caught an edge. Brathwaite was caught behind off Woakes shortly after, falling just short of fifty for the second time in the match.

Bashir then dismissed Kavem Hodge, who had scored a maiden Test century in the first innings, for a duck. Bashir’s next victim was Alick Athanaze, who was caught by Joe Root for just one.

Gus Atkinson took two wickets in three balls, leaving the West Indies at 113-8. Bashir finished the match by dismissing Jason Holder and No. 11 Shamar Joseph. The West Indies were all out in 37 overs, with 17 wickets falling on a pitch that offered little assistance.

England’s Ollie Pope was named player of the match for his total of 172 runs, including a century in the first innings. Joe Root and Harry Brook also scored centuries on Sunday, contributing to England’s second innings total of 425. Root scored 122 and Brook 109, forming a 189-run partnership after coming together when England was 140-3.

Root’s century brought him to 32 Test hundreds, one short of Alastair Cook’s England record. England began Sunday with a lead of 207 runs and Brook and Root at the crease. Brook reached his fifth Test hundred in 118 balls before being caught behind, while Root completed his innings with a valuable century.

The third Test of the series will begin at Edgbaston on Friday.

(With inputs from AFP)