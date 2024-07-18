  • Thursday, July 18, 2024
CRICKET

Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour

The former England batter previously underwent extensive chemotherapy for throat cancer in 2002. In May, the 83-year-old learned his cancer had returned.

Boycott, whose career spanned from 1964 to 1982, scored 100 first-class centuries and amassed over 8,000 runs in 108 Tests, averaging nearly 48. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

England cricket great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has successfully undergone surgery to remove a tumour from his throat, according to his daughter Emma.

“Just to let everyone know, my father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3-hour operation to remove his throat cancer. Yet to see him, but the surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update,” Boycott’s daughter Emma tweeted from the cricketer’s account on Wednesday.

Former Australia player and head coach Darren Lehmann, along with ex-England players Alan Butcher and Michael Vaughan, reacted to the news.

Vaughan posted a red heart on X, while Lehmann wrote, “Thanks for the update, please pass on our thoughts to the whole family and glad the surgery went well.” Butcher commented, “Great news.”

Announcing his diagnosis last month, Boycott had said, “In the last few weeks, I have had an MRI scan, CT scan, a PET scan, and two biopsies, and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation. From past experience, I realize that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck. Even if the operation is successful, every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”

