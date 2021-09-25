Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 25, 2021
Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai receives show-cause notice from CBFC for flouting certification rules

Bhavai Poster (Photo credit: Pratik Gandhi/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It seems problems are not going to end anytime soon for the makers of Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming film Bhavai. After taking the heat for allegedly “spreading misconceptions about Lord Ram and making a derogatory, defamatory, objectionable portrayal in favour of Ravana” through some of the dialogues in the trailer, the film has now received a show-cause notice from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Indian film certification body on Friday issued a notice to the makers for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. The film was earlier titled Raavan Leela and when a section of the audience took umbrage against the title, the makers changed it to Bhavai.

According to the CBFC, the makers changed the title in the trailer and also included portions deposited with the body. “CFBC has sought an explanation from the makers of Bhavai for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible,” CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said in a statement.

“However, want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems & balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light,” he added.

In addition to Pratik Gandhi, Bhavai also features Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in important roles. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar Films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to enter theatres on October 1, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

