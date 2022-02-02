Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 03, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059

Entertainment

Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam books a new release date

Radhe Shyam Poster (Photo credit: UV Creations/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan-India films of 2022.

Earlier, it was set to hit screens on January 14, but the makers had to put its release on hold due to the third wave of coronavirus, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Now that cases are on decline and cinemas have resumed operation with 50% capacity, the makers have decided to release the film on 11th March 2022.

The makers announced the new release date of the film with a new poster which has a ship caught in stormy weather and across it, it is written, “Witness the biggest war between love and destiny. 11.03. 2022. Worldwide in theatres.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

Hegde also shared the poster and captioned it as “The enthralling love story has a new release date! Radhe Shyam in cinemas on 11th March!”

Other than Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi on the cast. The film is set in 1970s Europe and is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Fans and audiences have been waiting for Radhe Shyaam with bated breath.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

It is now set to releases on 11th March 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
ZEE5 Global drops the trailer of Huma Qureshi and debutante Avantika Dassani starrer Mithya
Entertainment
Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Plabita Borthakur to lead Lok Productions’ maiden film Homecoming
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund to debut in theatres on March 4
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek to arrive on May 13
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar launches his own production house AAZ Films
Entertainment
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu announces family memoir We Were Dreamers
Entertainment
Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea celebrate 20 years of Raaz
Entertainment
Intention is to normalise discourse around queer community: Badhaai Do director
Entertainment
RRR to now debut in cinemas on March 25, confirms SS Rajamouli
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut to host “the boldest reality show ever” for Ekta Kapoor
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed takes viewers on a disturbing dystopian journey in The Long Goodbye
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar calls it a wrap on Ram Setu
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam books a new release…
Conflict zone to slalom for India’s only Beijing Olympian
UK-India trade deal: There has to be give and take,…
ZEE5 Global drops the trailer of Huma Qureshi and debutante…
How Coventry’s Masterji captured immigrant life
Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Plabita Borthakur to lead Lok…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE