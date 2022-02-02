Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam books a new release date

Radhe Shyam Poster (Photo credit: UV Creations/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan-India films of 2022.

Earlier, it was set to hit screens on January 14, but the makers had to put its release on hold due to the third wave of coronavirus, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Now that cases are on decline and cinemas have resumed operation with 50% capacity, the makers have decided to release the film on 11th March 2022.

The makers announced the new release date of the film with a new poster which has a ship caught in stormy weather and across it, it is written, “Witness the biggest war between love and destiny. 11.03. 2022. Worldwide in theatres.”

Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

Hegde also shared the poster and captioned it as “The enthralling love story has a new release date! Radhe Shyam in cinemas on 11th March!”

Other than Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi on the cast. The film is set in 1970s Europe and is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Fans and audiences have been waiting for Radhe Shyaam with bated breath.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

It is now set to releases on 11th March 2022.