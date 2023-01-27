‘Pathaan’ continues blockbuster run at BO, total worldwide collection crosses £20 million mark

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” continued to rake in big numbers at the global box office as the film’s worldwide collection on day two reached Rs 219.6 crore (£20 million approx) the makers announced on Thursday.

According to production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer raised Rs 113.6 crore (£11 million approx) in worldwide gross on day two of its release. The film’s opening day figure was Rs 106 (£10.5 million approx).

In the domestic market, the film’s nett day two collection stood at Rs 70.5 crore (£7 million approx). The film’s Hindi version amassed Rs 68 (£6.8 million approx) crore in net earnings, with its dubbed formats bringing in the remiander moolah. “Pathaan” was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.

With its day two haul, the movie created another record – first Hindi film to breach the Rs 70 crore nett (£7 million approx) collection on a single day.

Internationally, the film earned Rs 30.70 crore (£3.7 million approx) gross.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which faced boycott calls over the song “Besharam Rang”, marks Shah Rukh’s return to movies after a gap of over four years. His previous film was 2018’s “Zero”.

“As an industry, we are rejoicing today. This is the most important sentiment emerging out of Pathaan’s success. All of us at Yash Raj Films are grateful for the incredibly humbling support from media, audiences and the industry towards ‘Pathaan’.

“It is this unanimous love for the film that has resulted in Pathaan shattering all existing records and creating new ones. We are happy that the film has entertained everyone in such an immersive manner,” Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.

With its record haul in the first two days of its release, “Pathaan” has exceeded the expectations of the industry experts who were banking on the action spectacle to bring some cheer in the industry after a series of box office duds.

“Pathaan” is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

The movie follows the titular spy Pathaan (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop the terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. “Pathaan”, which according to YRF has broken some 21 box office records, also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.

(PTI)