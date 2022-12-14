Patel: Panto debut is a dream come true for me

INTERACTIVE THRILL: Parle Patel (left) with the Cinderalla cast (Photo: James Leask Frazer)

By: Eastern Eye staff

BRITISH ASIAN performer Parle Patel said he is “ecstatic” after making his panto debut in Cinderella at the Beck Theatre.

Patel, 32, who has played the lead role of Mrs. Kapoor in Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding in 25 sell-out shows throughout the UK, said portraying Prince Charming’s sidekick Dandini was “a dream come true”.

“It is my first panto and I’m super excited. I’m literally ecstatic,” he said. “Panto is something I have grown up with and now to be in one is just…wow!

“It was probably the first thing we went to see with school and I went to see Snow White in my local theatre. I remember it pretty well, it was very interactive.

“With the various forms of stage art within the world of theatre, pantomime does an amazing job at blurring the boundaries between the stage and the audience so they feel like they’re in the show. You’re talking quite literally to them.

“I remember as a child, one of the dwarfs looking at me and talking to me, and it felt like I was in the show. It felt amazing. It really is something special.”

Patel came to prominence with his online comedy sketches depicting British Asian and Gujarati life and he was keen to bring some of his characters along. “People always say that if you’re inviting Parle, then his characters come along. I have maybe five flagship characters I hope to be able to bring into the story somewhere,” he said.

“For me, there is a big overlap between the stuff I do online with my sketches and panto. Panto is loud and out there, quite excessive and so is a lot of the stuff that I do online. It is a very high energy sort of humour, a lot of slapstick. I think my love of the ridiculous is a good fit for panto.”

On playing the role of Dandini, he said: “I’m naturally a really good wingman. In fact, I would say I’m a wicked wing man and I’ve even played a matchmaker character on stage before, so I feel like I’ve got it in my swirling around in my DNA. I’m excited about the role as it feels a lot like me in my real-life friendship circle, a character I recognise.”

Patel has his own self-titled radio show on the BBC Asian Network and has presented the BBC One documentary called Hindus: Do We Have A Caste Problem?

He has also produced a mix of Gujarati songs with music videos which raise the profile of Gujarati folk dances and arts.

Cinderella will be at Beck Theatre until December 31