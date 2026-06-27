North West’s latest Paris Fashion Week appearance reflects her growing signature style

Highlights

North West attended the Vetements Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris with new angel bite lip piercings

The 13-year-old paired the look with blue hair, a spiked collar and platform boots

The appearance comes shortly after her 13th birthday and the announcement of her first music tour

North West continued to shape her own fashion identity at Paris Fashion Week, arriving at the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show with a fresh set of facial piercings and a bold outfit that matched her increasingly distinctive style.

The 13-year-old attended the event sporting bright blue hair and two angel bite piercings on her upper lip, adding to the collection of piercings she has gradually introduced over the past year.

A style that continues to evolve

North, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, first appeared with a dermal piercing on her hand in September 2025. Since then, she has shared glimpses of additional piercings, including a bridge piercing, cheek studs and several finger piercings.

Her latest appearance added another chapter to that evolving aesthetic with the addition of the angel bite lip piercings.

A head-to-toe Vetements look

For the Paris Fashion Week show, North wore a Vetements sweatshirt with a pleated mini skirt, ripped tights and Vetements x New Rock leather platform boots featuring oversized silver chain detailing.

She finished the look with a rhinestone-studded spiked collar necklace and a matching spiked bangle, leaning into the edgy fashion choices she has become known for. The fashion outing came less than two weeks after North celebrated her 13th birthday on 15 June.





Kim Kardashian marked the occasion by sharing recent photographs of her daughter, alongside a selfie of the pair and a childhood picture. In her birthday message, Kardashian spoke about watching North grow into a teenager and expressed her affection for her eldest child.

Fashion follows music success

North's appearance in Paris came during a busy period in her career.

Earlier this month, she performed solo for the first time at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 music festival in Bridgeview, Illinois. Around her birthday, she also announced the Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour, which she will co-headline with rapper and singer Molly Santana.

The performances follow the release of her debut EP, N0rth4Evr, in May, as she continues to build a profile across both music and fashion.