India aims for record paralympic medal haul with largest-ever contingent

By: EasternEye

INDIA is fielding its largest-ever contingent at the Paralympic Games, with 84 para-athletes representing the country in Paris. This group, a mix of both seasoned athletes and fresh talent, aims to surpass its previous achievements as the Games begin on Wednesday.

India secured 19 medals, including five gold, at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, finishing 24th overall. This time, the goal is to exceed 25 medals, with aspirations for a double-digit gold tally.

This ambition is bolstered by the size of the contingent and their strong performances over the past year. At the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year, India won a record 111 medals, including 29 gold. This was followed by a successful run at the World Para Athletics Championships in May, where India earned 17 medals, including six gold, finishing sixth in the standings.

Key athletes in the team include javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) and rifle shooter Avani Lekhara (10m Air Rifle Standing SH1), both of whom will be defending their gold medals from Tokyo.

Para-athletics has traditionally been a strong area for India, and this year, 38 athletes will be competing in these events. Among them are para-archer Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms and shoots using her legs, and shot putter Hokato Sema and rower Narayana Konganapalle, both of whom are landmine blast survivors.

India will be competing in 12 sports in Paris, an increase from nine in Tokyo when a 54-member team participated. Athletes like shooter Manish Narwal and shuttler Krishna Nagar are also returning to defend their gold medals.

Sumit Antil, who lost his left leg in an accident at 17, won gold at the para world championships in May and is aiming to surpass the 75m mark in Paris. Avani Lekhara, who won gold and bronze in Tokyo, is also expected to perform strongly, although Singhraj Adhana, who won two medals in Tokyo, did not make the current team.

India’s para-athletics team is led by Devendra Jhajharia, the current Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) president, who is India’s most decorated Paralympian with two gold medals (2004 Athens, 2016 Rio) and a silver (2021 Tokyo).

Other medal hopefuls include Deepthi Jeevanji (women’s 400m T20), Mariyappan Thangavelu (men’s high jump – T63), and Yogesh Kathuniya (men’s Discus Throw – F56). Shuttler Krishna Nagar, who won gold in Tokyo, is looking to defend his title after a strong showing at the World Para Badminton Championships in Thailand.

In para-archery, Sheetal Devi and Harvinder Singh are among the top contenders, with Sheetal having won two gold medals at the Asian Para Games. In table tennis, Bhavinaben Patel, who won a silver in Tokyo, will be aiming to improve her medal in the women’s singles S4 and women’s doubles D10 events.

Sumit Antil and shot putter Bhagyashri Jadhav, who won silver in the F34 event at the Asian Para Games, will serve as joint flag bearers at Wednesday’s Opening Ceremony, which will be held outside a stadium for the first time in Paralympic history.

(With inputs from PTI)