Turner prize 2025 shortlist features sculptures from videotape and paintings on war trauma

The announcement comes as part of the 250th anniversary of the birth of JMW Turner

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2025
The shortlist for this year’s Turner Prize has been revealed, highlighting four contemporary artists whose work spans painting, sculpture, photography, and installation, each offering a distinct perspective rooted in personal experience.

Among the nominees is Nnena Kalu, a London-based artist born in Scotland, recognised for her swirling, large-scale sculptures crafted from fabric and old VHS tape. Joining her is Mohammed Sami, an Iraqi-born painter whose deeply emotional works reflecting on war and displacement were recently exhibited at Blenheim Palace.

Also nominated are Rene Matić, whose photography and installations tackle themes of cultural identity, and Zadie Xa, a Korean-Canadian artist known for her immersive installations that fuse folklore with contemporary expression.

The announcement comes as part of the 250th anniversary of the birth of JMW Turner, one of Britain’s most celebrated artists. Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chair of this year’s judging panel, described the finalists’ works as reflective of the “breadth of artistic practice today”.

He added: “From sculpture to painting, and photography to immersive installations, each of these artists offers a unique lens through which to view the world, often grounded in personal and collective histories.”

Nnena Kalu: Sculpting with tape and fabric

Kalu, who has learning disabilities and works with the support of Action Space – a London-based arts organisation – constructs visually striking installations through the repetitive layering and wrapping of fabric, plastic, and videotape. The resulting forms, often described as both chaotic and colourful, blur the line between abstraction and material play. She also produces works on paper through similarly gestural, repetitive drawing techniques.

Mohammed Sami: Confronting war and memory

Sami’s nomination follows a widely praised solo exhibition at Blenheim Palace. Born in Baghdad in 1984, he once painted propaganda murals for Saddam Hussein’s regime as a schoolboy. His work is deeply shaped by the trauma of growing up in conflict and his subsequent exile to Sweden. At Blenheim, his emotionally charged canvases were described by critics as adding a jarring, introspective layer to the opulent surroundings of the palace.

Rene Matić: Identity and belonging

The youngest artist on the shortlist, 27-year-old Rene Matić hails from Peterborough and was nominated for their exhibition at Berlin’s Centre for Contemporary Arts. Through photography and installation, Matić explores issues of national identity, race, and belonging. The Turner jury praised the “intimate and compelling” nature of their work, noting its resonance with contemporary social themes.

Zadie Xa: Ritual, tradition, and sound

Xa’s nominated work, showcased at the Sharjah Biennial 16 in the UAE, brings together large-scale paintings, Korean patchwork textiles, and interactive sculptures. A standout feature was an installation of over 650 brass wind chimes inspired by Korean shamanic rituals, which created an immersive soundscape exploring spiritual and cultural memory. Xa’s work often blends folklore with contemporary experiences, weaving her heritage into visual narratives.

Bradford to host Turner prize exhibition

The finalists’ works will be exhibited later this year at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford as part of the UK City of Culture 2025 programme. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Bradford on 9 December.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director of Bradford 2025, said the exhibition’s arrival is a “landmark moment” for the city. “Each of the nominees has a remarkable ability to take huge subject matters and abstract themes and turn them into powerful, shared experiences,” she said. “We believe that audiences will connect deeply with the diversity of vision, ideas and approach of these exceptional artists.”

The Turner Prize, established in 1984, remains one of the most prestigious awards in the British art world, celebrating innovative and impactful contemporary practice.

