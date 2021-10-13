Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

Entertainment

Oh My God 2: Producer confirms 3 people tested Covid-19 positive on the sets of Akshay Kumar starrer

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There were reports that seven people were tested positive for Covid-19 on the sets of Oh My God 2 which stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, and because of that shooting of the film was stalled.

However, producer Ashwin Varde has denied the reports and clarified that three people were tested positive.

In a statement, he said, “The report that says 7 people were tested Covid positive on our set is wrong.  3 members of the crew were diagnosed Covid positive 10 days back. Immediately, they were quarantined. As of today, they are well on their way to recovery. We are in touch with the BMC officials and keeping them duly posted on the health of these 3 crew members. As a film unit, we have followed all protocols with regard to Covid. We have a Covid sanitisation unit on set every day, which sanitises the set and does daily checks on every crew member. Every crew member is lab-tested once every few days as per the norms. In fact, after these 3 crew members tested positive, we immediately tested the rest of the unit too – consisting of almost 200 people. Everyone else has tested negative.”

“I would also like to clarify that none of the film’s shooting was stalled due to this unfortunate episode. In fact, we completed our Mumbai schedule and have been on a break before we head to Ujjain to complete the rest of the film. Our next schedule in Ujjain was supposed to commence on the 13th of October. We have now shifted the date to the 23rd of October in order to give ample recovery time for the 3 crew members. The 3 crew members will complete their 14-day quarantine on the 17th of October, after which they will be tested again to confirm their negative status,” he added.

Varde further said, “The rest of the crew will also be tested before we leave for Ujjain for the next schedule. In Ujjain too, we have a special Covid monitoring unit on set that will ensure all guidelines and protocols are being followed. We thank everyone for their concern regarding this matter. We hope and pray for everyone’s good health.”

Reportedly, Kumar will join Tripathi and Gautam in the Ujjain schedule.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sunny Leone and Karan Johar to feature in One Mic Stand season 2
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde poster unveiled on her birthday
Entertainment
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film goes on the floors
Entertainment
Kareena pays tribute to her strong LGBTQ fanbase
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim to enter theatres on November 26
Entertainment
Tripti Dimri on reteaming with Anvita Dutt for Qala
Entertainment
Oscar-nominated Moti Bagh wins big at the second All Living Things Environmental Film…
Entertainment
Veteran actor Raza Murad turns narrator for Star Plus’s latest show Vidrohi
Entertainment
European fashion brand PRODUKT launches in India with Ishaan Khatter as brand ambassador
Entertainment
Raashii Khanna on her web series with Shahid Kapoor: It has been a…
Entertainment
Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar says, “Whenever somebody talks about Shoebite, I definitely get little…
Entertainment
Memory X: Actor Vikram Chatterjee is all set to make his Bollywood debut
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Birthday Special: 5 songs in which Pooja Hegde showcased her…
‘Donate blood and save lives’
British Asian Trust spending £2m to help Pakistan women
Indians sell family gold to survive the pandemic
Oh My God 2: Producer confirms 3 people tested Covid-19…
New vaccination centre opens at Jalaram community centre with Patels…