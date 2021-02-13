Nora Fatehi onboards Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3? - EasternEye
Nora Fatehi onboards Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3?


Nora Fatehi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Nora Fatehi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



According to reports, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has commenced work on his next directorial offering ABCD 3, the third installment of his highly successful dance film franchise ABCD.

Recently, Nora Fatehi was spotted meeting D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza and, in absolutely no time, the rumour mill went into overdrive with suggestions that the actress might be seen in ABCD 3.

Fatehi has proved her nonpareil dance skills time and again. If she comes onboard ABCD 3 and takes the center stage, it will be a treat for the audience to watch her in an out-and-out dance film.



The actress, who has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, has earlier worked with Remo D’Souza in his last directorial outing Street Dancer (2020), alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Though the film failed to set off fireworks at the box-office, Fatehi did receive good response for her performance and unrivalled dance moves.

Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza share a great rapport and the duo has often been spotted together on various occasions. The performer was amongst the first ones from the tinsel town of Bollywood to visit the director in the hospital when he suffered a massive heart attack a couple of weeks ago.

Pictures of her recent meeting with Remo and his wife have led to speculations that she is going to be playing an important role in ABCD 3. However, an official announcement is highly awaited to confirm the same.



Meanwhile, Fatehi is presently waiting for the release of her next film, titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the historical war drama action thriller also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

