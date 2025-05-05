Nora Fatehi joins Warner Music’s 5 Junction Records and lands on Billboard cover

Nora Fatehi is moving beyond the dance floor and stepping firmly into the global music spotlight. Known for her performances and screen presence, she’s now turning her focus toward an international music career and she’s starting strong. Nora has just landed the cover of Billboard magazine, marking a major step in her evolving journey.

She’s part of a new label called 5 Junction Records, a joint venture between Warner Music Group, rapper King, and entrepreneur Anjula Acharia. The aim? To connect South Asian talent with wider international audiences, giving artists from the region a powerful platform backed by serious industry infrastructure.





On social media, Nora shared her excitement with behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot. “Another milestone,” she wrote, adding that this move is a major leap toward her dream of becoming a global music artist. She also thanked her team, calling this the start of something much bigger.

In an interview with Billboard, Nora opened up about why she joined the project. She praised Anjula Acharia’s passion and ability to pitch bold ideas, saying that when she talks, people pay attention because they don’t want to miss out.

5 Junction Records has been described as a modern take on the idea of Desi Hits, but this time around, the backing is stronger and the reach wider. It’s meant to be a real bridge between South Asian artists and global listeners.

Nora Fatehi on Billboard





Outside of music, Nora has more on her plate. She’ll soon appear in Netflix’s upcoming series The Royals. A song from the show, Adayein Teri, was recently released, featuring Nora and Ishaan Khatter in a visually rich and tightly choreographed performance. The series is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and features an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Dino Morea, Zeenat Aman, and others. It explores family tension, power struggles, and love, all set against the backdrop of royalty and grandeur. The show drops on May 9.

From magazine covers to new music labels and streaming platforms, Nora Fatehi’s next chapter is clearly aiming for a larger, louder stage.