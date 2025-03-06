Kelly Clarkson stuns fans by belly dancing with Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo in a viral TV moment

Kelly Clarkson recently had a surprise up her sleeve when she welcomed Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo to The Kelly Clarkson Show. The duo was there to promote their new song, Snake, but the highlight of the episode came when Kelly decided to try her hand at belly dancing leaving both Nora and Jason stunned.
During their conversation, Kelly brought up Jason’s last visit, where he hilariously attempted to "move like a cat," a clip that went viral. This time however, the spotlight turned to belly dancing. Nora revealed that Jason was initially hesitant to try belly dance moves for their music video, but with a little encouragement, he pulled it off. That’s when Kelly decided to give it a shot herself.
At first, she joked about how her “church potluck” dress wasn’t ideal for dancing, but with some motivation from Nora and Jason, she took on the challenge. To everyone's surprise, she managed to ace the Snake hook step, leaving both guests cheering, becoming a highlight of the episode.
Nora’s a queen when it comes belly dancing and has also been making waves beyond the music scene. Recently, she was seen teaching the cast of Dubai Bling some of her signature moves at an event in the UAE. Social media star Safa Siddiqui even shared a clip of their impromptu dance session becoming a trending moment online.
Meanwhile, Nora’s acting career is on an upward trajectory. This year, she’s been busy with films like Crakk, Madgaon Express, and Matka. Fans can look forward to seeing her in Be Happy, Kanchana 4, and KD – The Devil, with her next big release on Prime Video set to premiere on March 14.
The episode wrapped up with Nora and Jason teaching Kelly the Snake hook step, a moment that had everyone laughing and cheering. Kelly shared the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “DO try this at home!” Overall, we can say that the episode was a mix of fun, surprises, and a little bit of sweat.