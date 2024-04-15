Bollywood marriages are loveless, people get hitched for clout: Actor Nora Fatehi

Nora acknowledged the importance of being cautious about her inner circle, she expressed disbelief at the idea of staying in a marriage without love for years.

She also spoke about her spiritual and religious beliefs, noting that she has been fasting during Ramadan since the age of 14. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi recently shared her thoughts on the motivations behind certain marriages in the film industry, suggesting that many people get married for the sake of gaining “clout” rather than love.

Nora Fatehi shared during an interview on BeerBiceps that she is aware of many individuals who attach themselves to rising stars in the industry. She emphasised the need to be cautious about who she lets into her inner circle, as she is wary of people trying to get close to her solely for the sake of gaining fame.

Nora described the behaviour as calculated, with some people seeing marriage as a strategic move to ride the wave of their partner’s success.

She referred to these individuals as “predators” and said that humans are often driven by desires for money, power, sex, and fame. According to her, some people are willing to sacrifice their personal lives and happiness to advance their careers and stay connected to influential circles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

While Nora acknowledged the importance of being cautious about her inner circle, she expressed disbelief at the idea of staying in a marriage without love for years. She highlighted the distinction between work and personal life, stressing the significance of protecting one’s mental health and happiness.

Nora attributed her ability to avoid such situations to her intimidating personality. She also spoke about her spiritual and religious beliefs, noting that she has been fasting during Ramadan since the age of 14.

Nora is a Canadian dancer and actress who has established herself in the Indian film industry. She gained recognition in Telugu cinema for her special appearance in songs from films such as Temper and Baahubali In 2019.

Nora collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song, Pepeta. In October 2022, she was selected to be a part of Light The Sky, a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Fatehi kicked off her Bollywood career in 2014, when she was in a film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Later, she became popular after her groovy moves in several songs and small roles in films like Street Dancer, Kick 2, and Thank God. Her upcoming films include Dancing Dad and Matka.

As per the reports, she was also in a relationship with Angad Bedi, now the husband of Neha Dhupia. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss season 9. FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Nora Fatehi for her performance at the FIFA World Cup last year. He shared a video of Nora’s performance and added a caption to the post expressing his admiration.