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Why is an aviation firm suing Nora Fatehi for £250,000 over a seemingly harmless remark?

The dispute reportedly stems from a video shared by Fatehi on social media

Why is an aviation firm suing Nora Fatehi for £250,000 over a seemingly harmless remark?

The Bollywood actor and dancer has been sued by aviation company Dunes Aviation

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Nora Fatehi faces a £250,000 defamation lawsuit.
  • The case stems from a seemingly harmless remark.
  • An aviation firm claims her comments damaged its reputation.
  • The company is seeking £250,000 in damages.

Nora Fatehi is facing a £250,000 defamation lawsuit after an aviation company objected to remarks she made about one of its aircraft.

The actor and dancer has been sued by Dunes Aviation, which is seeking ₹3 crore in damages, roughly £250,000. The company alleges that Fatehi’s comments were derogatory and damaged its reputation and business.

But what exactly did she say, and why has a seemingly casual remark turned into a legal dispute?

What did Nora Fatehi say?

The case centres on a social media video in which Fatehi made comments about a private aircraft, including referring to it as a “toy” and comparing it to a Lego airplane.

While the remarks appeared to be made casually, Dunes Aviation has taken issue with how its aircraft and services were portrayed.

The company has described the comments as “derogatory” and “reckless”, arguing that they created a negative impression among viewers.

Why is the aviation firm seeking £250,000?

Dunes Aviation claims that Fatehi’s remarks caused reputational and financial damage to the company.

According to the allegations, the video affected the firm’s business, with the company claiming that bookings fell after the comments circulated.

It has therefore filed a defamation suit seeking ₹3 crore in damages from Fatehi. The amount is approximately £250,000.

However, this is a claim for damages, not a court order requiring Fatehi to pay the money. The lawsuit still has to be decided.

Why has the remark become such a big issue?

The dispute highlights the potential consequences of celebrity comments on social media. A remark made to millions of followers can have a much wider impact when it concerns a commercial company.

For Dunes Aviation, the issue is not simply whether the comment was intended as a joke. The company argues that the way its aircraft was described affected its reputation and business.

The court will ultimately have to consider the claims made by the aviation firm and whether the remarks amount to actionable defamation.

Fatehi is now facing the legal proceedings brought by Dunes Aviation, with the company seeking £250,000 in damages.

Until the case is decided, the allegations made by the aviation firm remain claims rather than established facts.

defamation lawsuitlegal battlesocial mediaaviationnora fatehi
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