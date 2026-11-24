NHS staff warned they face dismissal for viewing records without good reason

Updated national training rolled out from this week

Staff suspected of snooping should be suspended immediately

Two ambulance staff under investigation over access to a patient's record

NHS STAFF in England will be warned they could be sacked for looking at patients' medical records without good reason, under updated training being rolled out from this week.

NHS England says it is introducing a "zero-tolerance" approach after a string of cases in which staff viewed highly sensitive records they had no valid reason to see.

New content added to the health service's national data security training will set out that staff may face disciplinary action, including dismissal, if they access records without a clear and authorised reason. Staff will also be trained on how to report suspicions that colleagues are accessing records unlawfully.

Immediate suspension

The change follows guidance issued in September to NHS trusts, integrated care boards and GP practices, which said staff suspected of unlawful access should be suspended immediately and that spot checks should follow any high-profile incident.

NHS England said the new approach had already helped identify potential unauthorised access to a patient's record by two Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff, after a man was killed by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. The trust has launched an investigation.

Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, said: "We have zero-tolerance for any member of NHS staff who accesses private information in patient records that they have no business seeing."

He urged health service leaders to ensure the training is completed "so staff are in no doubt that they face dismissal if they inappropriately access patient records".

Mandatory training

The training is accessed by around 150,000 NHS staff each month. All NHS organisations in England must ensure their staff complete it, or suitable alternative training, every year.