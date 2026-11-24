Burnham says rejoining the EU without a referendum would be "unthinkable"

He accuses critics of risking leaving Britain "stuck in the past"

Four former Conservative prime ministers have warned him off the Brexit debate

Burnham rules out single market or customs union return before the next election

PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham has said rejoining the European Union without a referendum would be "unthinkable", as he accused predecessors who warned him against reopening the Brexit debate of being "stuck in the past".

Asked in parliament on Monday whether he would rule out taking Britain back into the EU without a public vote, Burnham replied: "Yes it would be unthinkable."

"Those who say we shouldn't talk about Brexit risk leaving Britain stuck in the past with a substandard set of arrangements," he told MPs.

Former prime ministers' warnings

In recent days, former Conservative prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson have all urged Burnham not to reopen the issue. Sunak warned it could become an "all-consuming" distraction, and May told him to "accept Brexit and move on".

Burnham said he "won't be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place".

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused him of "trying to take Britain back to 2015", while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said moving closer to the EU would be "a disaster" for British businesses.

'No fixed destination'

Burnham has said he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, but denied the debate was "a prelude" to rejoining.

"There is no fixed opinion here. There is no fixed destination," he said.

British and EU negotiators will hold an "informal exchange of ideas" on future options, with results due around the next UK-EU summit in about a year. Burnham has ruled out free movement or rejoining the single market or customs union before the next general election, expected in 2029.

He also noted that with elections across Europe next year, "Europe could change again in the next year, 18 months".

The Brussels deal

Burnham was speaking about the agreements signed in Brussels last week to ease trade and youth mobility, which the government says will eventually add £17 billion a year to the economy. Disagreements over university fees for EU students were left unresolved.

Several Labour MPs have praised Burnham for breaking the taboo and want rejoining in the party's next manifesto, but the party remains divided.

(With inputs from agencies)