Only 47 per cent of bereaved customers in an earlier FCA survey felt they had received the support they needed.

Some firms continued charging advice fees even when the related service was no longer being provided.

Families are being encouraged to seek clear information about paperwork, charges and access to money.

The death of a family member can leave relatives with a long list of financial responsibilities, from identifying savings and investments to settling an estate. But a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) suggests that dealing with some investment firms can add another layer of difficulty at an already distressing time.

The regulator examined how financial advisers, wealth managers and investment platforms support bereaved customers and people administering estates. While it found examples of firms providing thoughtful, personal assistance, others were falling short.

Families reported confusing communications, delays, limited ways to contact firms and requests for paperwork that could be disproportionate to the task. In some cases, relatives had to navigate different departments or repeatedly provide information to move the process forward.

The FCA also found instances where firms continued charging advice fees until they received an original death certificate, even when the advice service itself was no longer being provided.

The findings are significant because delays and unclear charges can make it harder for families to understand the value of an estate and manage financial commitments following a death.

What should families ask investment firms after a death?

One of the most useful steps is to establish exactly what a firm requires before beginning the process. Families dealing with investments should ask how to report a death, which documents are necessary, how those documents can be submitted and what happens next.

The FCA wants firms to make death reporting easier by offering different contact methods, including telephone, email and online channels. It also expects firms to explain the process in plain language and avoid asking for more paperwork than is reasonably needed.

Relatives should also ask for a clear explanation of any fees being charged. This is particularly important where a deceased person had an ongoing financial advice arrangement. The FCA says firms should stop ongoing advice fees when the associated service is no longer being provided.

Families can ask the firm to confirm in writing which charges will continue, which will stop and when any changes will take effect. They should also seek an explanation of expected timelines for accessing money or transferring investments, rather than being left uncertain about the next stage.

The regulator has stressed that firms should avoid unreasonable delays in releasing funds. Its guidance also places responsibility on businesses to assess how bereaved customers experience their services, rather than relying solely on complaint figures. People dealing with a death may not feel able to make a formal complaint, even when they encounter problems.

Why does the FCA want firms to change their approach?

The FCA's earlier research found that only 47 per cent of bereaved customers felt they had received the support they needed from financial services firms. Its latest review suggests that the experience still varies considerably between providers.

“Dealing with someone’s finances after a death should not mean a battle with paperwork. Firms should ease the burden, not add to it,” said Kate Tuckley, the FCA's head of department for consumer investments.

She said families needed clear information and help without unnecessary delays, adding that they should not be charged for advice they no longer receive.

Rob Hillock, head of personal financial planning at Broadstone, said bereaved families should not have to deal with additional stress caused by poor administrative processes. He said firms needed robust procedures, while advisers should provide clear guidance and respond promptly.

Industry representatives have also called for improvements. Liz Field, chief executive of Pimfa, said the organisation was committed to working with the FCA and its members to improve support and processes.

Lisa Lund, director of bereavement services at Octopus Legacy, said: “The best firms design bereavement around people, not paperwork.”

The FCA's message is that bereavement support should not depend on how efficiently a family can navigate a firm's internal systems. For relatives managing an estate, knowing what documents are needed, understanding ongoing charges and getting a clear timeline can make a difficult responsibility more manageable.

For investment firms, the challenge is to ensure that administrative requirements do not become an additional burden for people already dealing with a loss.