Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

New Zealand’s Bracewell joins Royal Challengers Bangalore, misses Sri Lanka ODI

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra will take Bracewell’s spot in the NZ squad

Michael Bracewell (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Michael Bracewell will miss New Zealand’s one-day international series against Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday (18), after he was signed by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore to replace Will Jacks.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra will take Bracewell’s spot in the New Zealand squad for the three-match series, which begins on March 25 and ends on March 31, the same day the 2023 IPL season kicks off.

“Michael’s been a key contributor to our white ball teams since making his debut last year,” coach Gary Stead said. “With a World Cup in India this year it’s great to have players getting more experience in those conditions.”

Bracewell is the latest addition to the list of New Zealand players who will be released early after the current test series ends on March 21, including Kane Williamson (Gujarat Titans), Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings).

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will leave the squad after the first ODI.

Bracewell joins Bangalore at his base auction price of $121,000, a third of the price that the franchise had paid for England’s Jacks, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Shami, Rahul fire India to victory against Australia in first ODI
Sports
Aleem Dar retires from ICC panel of umpires
IPL
IPL: David Warner to lead Delhi in Rishabh Pant’s absence
Sports
Bangladesh shock real ‘eye opener’ for England, says Matthew Mott
Sports
WTC final: India to monitor players’ workload
HEADLINE STORY
India win Test series against Australia, qualify for WTC final
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli ton helps India dominate Australia
Sports
Ashwin sets new records with 5-wicket haul in fourth Test against Australia
Sports
Host Bangladesh stuns world champions England at first T20I
HEADLINE STORY
Khawaja’s century powers Australia to 255-4 against India
HEADLINE STORY
Steve Smith to captain Australia in fourth Test against India
HEADLINE STORY
WPL: Watershed moment for women’s cricket
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW