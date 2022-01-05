Netflix to premiere Kapil Sharma’s comedy special on January 28

Kapil Sharma (Photo credit: NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The stand-up special was announced last year in January.

Well-known comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is set to make his digital debut. His debut comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet will premiere on Netflix on January 28, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai, Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet! Our favorite comedian is all set to tickle your funny bone, this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut,” a note from Netflix read.

The official Twitter account of the streamer announced the release date of the special, along with a video featuring the 40-year-old comedian.

Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen 📺 with my first stand up special “Kapil sharma: I m not done yet”! #kapilsharmaonnetflix @NetflixIndia @netflix @beingustudios @GoswamiAnukalp pic.twitter.com/e0EaUt5xnB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

“There is an inner voice you hear as an artist, that ‘I am not done yet’. I need to do something else, but where does one do it? So, Netflix really attracted me… It is available in around 190 countries. Everyone said they are interested in listening to my story. I was like, ‘Seriously?’ You could say this is my story, but yes, my story in my style,” Sharma said.

“So, I sang on the show, in a different style, and it is in English – that is the bigger news,” he quipped.

Don’t tell Netflix that I have leaked the footage 😜 “kapil sharma: I am not done yet”! @NetflixIndia @beingu_studios #kapilsharmaonnetflix ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WlcHru0rUP — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

The comedian currently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television.

