Kapil Sharma blessed with a baby boy

By Murtuza Iqbal







In 2018, Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath and in 2019, the comedian was blessed with a baby girl. Now, today, he has been blessed with a baby boy.

Kapil took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏



— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

For the past many months there were reports that Kapil and Ginni are expecting their second child, and recently while interacting with his fans he had confirmed the news.







Kapil’s show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is going off-air and a fan asked him the reason behind it. To which the actor had replied, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021





Well, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air soon, but Kapil has confirmed that he will be back after a small break. There have also been reports of him making his digital debut with a web series on the Sony Liv app. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, he had made an announcement about a collaboration with Netflix. The actor had announced about it on Twitter, “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon this is the auspicious news.”

Don't believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I'm coming on @NetflixIndia soon 🤩🥳 this is the auspicious news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021






