  Thursday, March 10, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Bangladesh Corona Update 
UK Corona Update 
Entertainment

Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth and final season

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix has renewed its globally popular coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang, for the fourth and final season.

The announcement of the fourth season renewal comes ahead of the launch of Season 3 of the show. The team has just finished filming Season 3 which drops this summer. The fourth and final season is likely to debut in 2023.

Led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan, Never Have I Ever revolves around Devi (Ramakrishnan), a first-generation Indian American adolescent balancing the constraints of her family life, including sorrow over her father’s death, with a convoluted love triangle, growing friendships, and deep emotional anguish best portrayed by narrator John McEnroe.

The cast also includes Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young in pivotal roles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus, we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about,” said Kaling and Fisher in a tweet.

“We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

Commenting on the fourth-season announcement, Bela Bajaria, head of global TV at Netflix, said: “We are thrilled to have two more seasons of ‘Never Have I Ever’. It’s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply — about a young, Indian-American girl — hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

