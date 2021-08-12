Website Logo
  Thursday, August 12, 2021
Entertainment

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan becomes 2nd South Asian to grace Teen Vogue cover

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is on a roll after the roaring success of her Netflix show Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The 19-year-old actress has won raves for her outstanding performance as Devi Vishwakumar in the coming-of-age comedy-drama, which recently returned with a season 2.

While the world is still busy binge-watching Never Have I Ever 2, Ramakrishnan has added yet another feather to her cap. The actress has become the 2nd South Asian to grace the popular Teen Cover of Vogue.

The promising star could not keep calm and took to Instagram to share her amazing pictures. “I set an alarm to wake up and post because yes, I was that excited about this cover for Teen Vogue,” she captioned.

Versha Sharma, who is the first South Asian American Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue, described Ramakrishnan as a rising star in her post on Instagram.

“My first cover for Teen Vogue is here and I could not be happier that it is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, rising star and hilarious talent, looking extra fashionable, surrounded by books. It is classic brown girl vibes + back to school all in one,” she wrote alongside the cover.

“The features by Aamina Khan and photos by Heather Sten are so fantastic. Link in bio to see it all + my letter (partially to you, partially to my younger self) about why it means so much to me to choose a cover star like Maitreyi – a brown girl allowing so many of us to see ourselves portrayed in a way that is exactly how we grew up. (Finally!) and that’s all possible thanks to Mindy Kaling, too!” Sharma added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

