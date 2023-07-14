Neelam Gill stuns in a sparkling sheer gown

Neelam Gill (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Neelam Gill flaunted her slender figure as she stepped out in style at the Vogue x Self Portrait party in London on Thursday.

Interestingly, Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was also present in close quarters. However, there is no pictorial proof that the two hung out with each other.

For those not in the know, rumours were rife lately that DiCaprio and Gill were dating.

It all started when Gill was spotted grabbing dinner with Leo and his friend, Tobey Maguire, in Paris last month and she even was at the Chiltern Firehouse, in May, leaving right behind Leo and Irmelin.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old model made a bold fashion choice as she went braless in a completely sheer sparkling mesh gown for the bash at Chiltern Firehouse. She completed her look with a pair of clear heels, a tiny pink handbag, and silver stud earrings.

The party was hosted by Edward Enninful. Gill partied the night away with Rita Ora, Shakira, and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few.

