Nana Patekar dies at 75: Remembering the actor whose unforgettable performances shaped Indian cinema

Highlights

Nana Patekar died in Goa on Thursday at the age of 75

His last rites will be held at his Pune farmhouse with state honours

Patekar leaves behind a celebrated career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and social work

He won three National Film Awards and received the Padma Shri in 2013

From Parinda and Krantiveer to Natsamrat, his performances left a lasting mark on Indian cinema

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive and respected performers, has died at the age of 75. His passing on Thursday, October 8, brings an end to a career that stretched across more than four decades and produced some of the most memorable performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he was declared dead. A postmortem examination is being conducted, with the official cause of death still subject to the medical report.

His mortal remains are expected to reach Pune later on Thursday, where his final darshan will be held before the last rites at his farmhouse in Donje. The funeral will be conducted with state honours, recognising his contribution to Marathi theatre and Hindi and Marathi cinema.

A career built on unforgettable performances

Born Vishwanath Patekar in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Nana Patekar began his Hindi film career with Gaman in 1978. Over the decades that followed, he developed a screen presence that was difficult to replicate, moving comfortably between intense dramas, action films, crime stories and mainstream entertainers.

His performances in Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi and Khamoshi: The Musical established him as one of the most formidable actors of his generation. He later delivered acclaimed performances in films including Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti and Natsamrat, while also reaching a wider audience through films such as Welcome.

Patekar's acting was often marked by emotional intensity and a distinctive way of delivering dialogue. He could bring menace, vulnerability, humour and anger to his characters without losing the individuality that made his performances recognisable.

His work earned him three National Film Awards, along with several other honours. In 2013, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Beyond the screen

Patekar's legacy extended beyond his filmography. He remained closely associated with social causes and was involved in efforts supporting farmers and rural communities through Naam Foundation, which has worked on issues including water conservation.

His public persona was also defined by his directness and an often unfiltered way of speaking. Friends and colleagues frequently remembered him as someone who remained grounded despite his stature in Indian cinema.

That combination of extraordinary acting ability and a strong sense of individuality became central to the way Patekar was remembered by generations of actors and audiences.

The tributes that followed his death reflected the breadth of his influence. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and several others mourned the loss, remembering not only his talent but the lasting impression he made on those who worked with him.

For audiences, however, Patekar's most enduring legacy may remain on screen. His characters in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat continue to be remembered for their emotional force and authenticity.

Indian cinema has lost an actor whose presence could transform a scene simply through the way he spoke, looked or carried himself. Nana Patekar leaves behind a body of work that will continue to introduce new generations to one of the country's most singular performers.