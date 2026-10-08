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Nana Patekar: 7 moments that revealed the man behind the intense screen persona

His performances ranged from intense dramas and crime thrillers to comedy and emotional roles

Nana Patekar: 7 moments that revealed the man behind the intense screen persona

His most memorable roles often relied on sharp dialogue, distinctive mannerisms

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • From a feared gangster to a comic underworld boss, Nana Patekar played characters that were worlds apart
  • His most memorable roles often relied on sharp dialogue, distinctive mannerisms and powerful screen presence
  • Parinda and Krantiveer showcased his intensity, while Welcome revealed his flair for comedy
  • Natsamrat brought out a more vulnerable side of the actor in one of his most emotionally demanding roles
  • These seven performances show why Patekar remained difficult to typecast throughout his career

Nana Patekar never needed a conventional leading-man image to leave a lasting impression. Across a career spanning more than four decades, he created characters that could be intimidating, vulnerable, funny, angry or deeply emotional, often within the same performance.

His ability to disappear into vastly different roles became one of the defining features of his career. From dangerous gangsters and determined police officers to ageing theatre actors and comic gangsters, Patekar repeatedly showed that his range extended far beyond the intense persona audiences often associated with him.

Here are seven characters that capture the extraordinary range of Nana Patekar's acting career.

1. Anna in Parinda

As Anna in Parinda, Patekar created one of the most unsettling villains in Hindi cinema. His portrayal of the ruthless Mumbai gangster was intense without feeling exaggerated, making the character unpredictable and frightening.

The performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and became one of the defining roles of his early career.

2. Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer

Krantiveer gave Patekar a very different challenge. His character, Pratap Narayan Tilak, is a troubled man whose anger gradually finds a larger purpose.

Patekar brought both aggression and vulnerability to the role, creating a character whose emotional transformation drives much of the film. His performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

3. Appa Belvalkar in Natsamrat

In the Marathi drama Natsamrat, Patekar played Appa Belvalkar, a legendary stage actor confronting life after retirement.

The role allowed him to explore ageing, pride, loneliness and the pain of losing one's place in the world. Patekar's performance was deeply emotional without losing the character's theatrical personality, making Appa one of the most important roles of his later career.

4. Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan

Patekar's portrayal of police officer Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan showed another side of his ability to command a screen.

Rather than relying on exaggerated heroics, he played Agashe with restraint and authority. The character's moral complexity gave Patekar space to use silence, expressions and controlled dialogue delivery as much as action.

5. Uday Shetty in Welcome

Perhaps the clearest proof that Patekar could turn his intensity into comedy came with Uday Shetty in Welcome.

As the hot-headed gangster trying to get his sister married, Patekar played against the seriousness associated with many of his earlier roles. His timing, expressions and chemistry with Anil Kapoor made Uday one of the film's most memorable characters.

The role also introduced his comic side to a new generation of mainstream audiences.

6. Baba in Salaam Bombay!

Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! came early in Patekar's career and featured him as Baba, a ruthless drug dealer.

The performance reflected the raw, naturalistic quality that would become central to his acting. Rather than presenting a conventional screen villain, Patekar gave Baba an unsettling realism that suited the film's portrayal of children living on the margins of Mumbai.

7. Prabhakar Anand in Raajneeti

In Prakash Jha's Raajneeti, Patekar played Prabhakar Anand, a political figure caught between idealism, family and power.

Even within an ensemble featuring several major actors, Patekar brought a quiet authority to the character. The role showed how effectively he could communicate emotion and conflict without turning every scene into a dramatic outburst.

A legacy built on range

These characters represent only a fraction of Nana Patekar's filmography, but together they explain why his work has remained so distinctive.

He could make an audience fear him in Parinda, root for him in Krantiveer, empathise with him in Natsamrat and laugh with him in Welcome. That ability to move between completely different emotional worlds was central to his appeal.

Patekar's legacy is not simply about the number of acclaimed films he made. It is about the characters he left behind and the very different ways he made audiences feel.

Decades after many of these films were released, those performances remain instantly recognisable. That enduring connection with audiences is perhaps the clearest testament to the extraordinary range of Nana Patekar.

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