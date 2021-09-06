Mrunal Thakur teams up with Aditya Roy Kapur for Thadam Hindi remake

Mrunal Thakur (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam (2019). There were reports that Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the female lead in the movie, and now, her casting has been officially announced.

Mrunal took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. She tweeted, “It’s time for a face-off!! #AdityaRoyKapur are you ready?🤜🏻🤛🏻 Super excited to work in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by #VardhanKetkar. Produced by #BhushanKumar’s @TSeries & @MuradKhetani @Cine1Studios @aseem_arora.”

The actress will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie, and we will get to see a face-off between Mrunal and Aditya in the film.

The untitled remake will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar, and it is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The shooting of the film will kickstart in October this year.

Mrunal has some other interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Jersey, Aankh Micholi, and Hanu Raghavapudi’s next (Telugu).

Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial stars Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead and it will mark Mrunal’s Telugu debut. Meanwhile, Jersey, which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Earlier, Thadam remake was announced with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, but later Aditya Roy Kapur replaced him. Apart from this remake, Aditya will be seen in Om: The Battle Within which also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.