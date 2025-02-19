'Mrs.' review: Hindi remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen' carries strong message

THE official Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2021 Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen was screened at international film festivals before recently premiering on streaming platform ZEE5.

The poignant story follows an educated woman who believes she has found the ideal husband, only to discover the deeply regressive nature of his family after marriage. She is suddenly thrust into a patriarchal household, confined by a monotonous routine and the traditional expectations of domestic life. When her mother-in-law has to leave, the burden on her intensifies, triggering a journey of selfdiscovery as she begins to question the societal constructs that seek to confine her.

Although not as powerful as the original, this sensitively crafted remake has been adapted to a North Indian setting while attempting to retain the essence of the story. The slow burning drama offers an unflinching look at gender roles still deeply entrenched in Indian households, shaped by outdated mindsets and traditions.

While the film explores themes that many will find familiar, it is also a relatable coming-of-age journey for the female protagonist, who discovers inner strength in an environment that increasingly feels alien to her.

Lead star Sanya Malhotra does full justice to her role, proving once again why she is among Hindi cinema’s finest young talents. She brings power, grace, and empathy to the role, capturing a range of emotions – from frustration to resilience – ultimately leading to empowerment. At a time when overblown Bollywood spectacles continue to disappoint audiences, this low budget drama proves that less can often be more.

That said, a more experienced director might have elevated the film further, as it hesitates to fully embrace its grittier elements. The music, too, could have been stronger. However, these shortcomings do not take away from the film’s impact as a thought provoking exploration of a woman’s quest for identity within the suffocating confines of Indian tradition. It challenges audiences and delivers an important message.