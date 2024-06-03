MrBeast overtakes T-Series for most YouTube subscribers

He’s been uploading videos to YouTube since 2012 and has since expanded into the food business with his range of Feastables chocolates and burger brand MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has become the most subscribed YouTube channel, surpassing T-Series, the leading Indian music company.

Donaldson, who runs the channel famous for its elaborate challenges and extravagant giveaways, posted on X that MrBeast had reached over 266 million subscribers, passing the popular Indian music channel T-Series.

His subscriber count had soared to 269 million. T-Series currently has around 266 million.

“After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie,” wrote the content creator on Sunday — a reference to YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, who held YouTube’s number-one spot until he was overtaken by T-Series in 2019.

After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie 🥹 pic.twitter.com/V1znbyqw27 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2024

The post, shared on June 2, has amassed 32.9 million views and 779.4k likes. The YouTuber has been receiving congratulatory messages from his fans, including praise from Elon Musk. Replying to his post, Musk wrote, “Wow, Congrats.”

Some users commented that the text target should be 1 billion.

Donaldson challenged the Chief Executive Officer of T-Series, to a boxing match last month. It happened at a time when T-Series was the most subscribed YouTube channel and MrBeast was only a few subscribers behind.

The 26-year-old shared the picture of the remaining subscriber count on X and wrote, “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match.” Bhushan Kumar is the Chairman and Managing Director of the music label T-Series. The name of the company’s CEO is not mentioned on its official website.

Donaldson is known for his opulent videos, in which his followers compete for huge cash prizes.

He’s been uploading videos to YouTube since 2012 and has since expanded into the food business with his range of Feastables chocolates and burger brand MrBeast Burger.