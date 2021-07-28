Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654

Entertainment

Monica, O My Darling: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte to star in Netflix’s next

Rajkummar Rao (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There were reports that Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte will be seen in a movie titled Monica, O My Darling which will release on Netflix. Now, the movie has been officially announced.

Huma Qureshi took to Twitter to share her first look poster, and wrote, “It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do Fire I’m excited to share the first look at Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in ! @RajkummarRao @radhika_apte @sikandarkher @akansharanjan.”

Radhika Apte, who has omnipresence on Netflix, tweeted, “It’s Radflix and thrills time again! Happy to announce that I’ll be back on Netflix yet again with Monica, O My Darling Partying face Super excited to be a part of this wonderful team Flexed biceps @Vasan_Bala @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @sikandarkher @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal.”

Netflix India also shared the first look posters of the actors, and wrote, ““O My Darlings, give us a first look!” ^ Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images. @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @radhika_apte @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal #ZaynMarieKhan @MatchboxShots @Vasan_Bala #YogeshChandekar.”

They also shared a making video of the film and announced that the shooting of Monica, O My Darling is currently going on.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, Sukant Goel, Bagavathi Perumal, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Well, the title of the film, Monica, O My Darling, reminds us of the song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from the movie Caravan (1971). We wonder if we will get to hear a recreated version of the song in the movie.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Maaran: First look and title of #D43 unveiled on Dhanush’s birthday
Entertainment
On Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, a glimpse of the actor as Lieutenant Ram from his next…
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty approached to play an important role in RSVP Movies’ The Immortal Ashwatthama
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Mani Ratnam?
Entertainment
Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus
Entertainment
Theatrical release of Dev Patel’s The Green Knight stalled in UK due to surge in…
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Evergreen Hindi songs by legendary singer Chitra
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi: My overexposure has already happened
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah: This is a very special film
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte to star in the Hindi remake of Malayalam…
Entertainment
Navarasa Trailer: Netflix’s Tamil anthology by Mani Ratnam looks interesting
Entertainment
Exclusive! 14 Phere actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on their experience of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘People from ethnic minority doubles in top public roles in…
Rare blood clot cases not higher after AstraZeneca second dose,…
US, India must stand together to fight ‘democratic recession’, says…
Pandemic will end by ‘September or October’, says expert as…
Sunjeev Sahota in Booker Prize longlist for ‘China Room’
Maaran: First look and title of #D43 unveiled on Dhanush’s…