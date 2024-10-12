Miss India finalist Megna Mukherjee makes Telugu debut

The actress has invested considerable effort into the project and is thrilled about its release

Megna Mukherjee

By: Asjad Nazir

MEGNA MUKHERJEE, a finalist in Miss India and a successful model in high-profile ad campaigns, makes her Telugu film debut with Baraabar Premistha.

The beautiful actress with a winning personality stars opposite leading man Chandrahass in this romantic drama set to hit cinemas on Friday (11). She has invested considerable effort into the project and is thrilled about its release, marking an exciting chapter in the career of this ambitious and talented young leading lady.

Eastern Eye caught up with Mukherjee to discuss her film, hopes, and inspirations.

What first connected you to creativity?

I’ve always enjoyed being on stage, even as a kid. When I’m in front of the camera, I feel like a child again – a feeling I never want to lose, which influenced my career choice.

Was the plan always to move from modelling to acting?

I’ve always aspired to be an actor. Not being from the industry, I looked for ways to become visible. I started with a fresh face, participated in Miss India, and then acted in commercials. One of my ads with Sourav Ganguly went viral, leading to my first film contract.

Tell us about your debut movie?

Baraabar Premistha is a refreshing story about two 19-year-olds from different villages who fall in love. While it might seem simple, their villages are enemies, which complicates their relationship. This project is very special to me; I’ve put my heart and soul into my character.

What was the biggest challenge of playing this specific role?

Having lived in a city all my life, it was challenging to embody a village girl. I spent time in villages in Telangana before shooting to better understand my character and surroundings.

What is your favourite moment from Baraabar Premistha?

You’ll have to watch the movie to find that out.

What are your plans going forward?

I’ve already signed another exciting project in Tollywood. I believe the southern film industry provides ample opportunities for those with beauty and talent, and I hope to continue working in Tollywood for a long time to come.

Who do you hope this film appeals to?

While it’s a young love story, it resonates with every age group, as everyone has experienced this kind of love at some point.

Do you have a dream role?

Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om closely resembles my dream role.

Who would you love to work with?

It would be a dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan from Bollywood and Prabhas from Tollywood.

Tell us something about you that not many people know.

I am a pescatarian, I love drawing cartoon characters, and I play the piano.

What is your favourite film as an audience?

My all-time favourite Bollywood movie is Om Shanti Om.

What inspires you?

Self-growth inspires me. I stand by the notion of thinking big and making it happen.