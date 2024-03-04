Meera Syal to narrate ‘A History Of Women In 101 Objects’ audiobook

Meanwhile, Syal will also reprise her role of Ummi from the iconic BBC series The Kumars at No. 42 in the show’s new version, titled The Kumars.

Meera Syal (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Meera Syal is set to narrate the audiobook of Annabelle Hirsch’s popular book A History Of Women In 101 Objects.

The BAFTA-winning actress took to her X handle to announce the news.

She wrote, “Proud to be one of the audiobook readers for Annabelle Hirsch’s brilliant book A History Of Women In 101 Objects. Thanks for the shout-out @DavidOlusoga and to @canongatebooks Jamie Byng and the team.”

The reboot has been ordered by American broadcaster Fox, with a multi-camera ‘presentation’ of the show in the place of a pilot being filmed in March, reportedly at Elstree Studios.

Apart from Syal, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Vincent Ebrahim will also return to reprise their respective roles.

Shaheen Khan will join the cast as Rani, Sanjeev’s new stepmum.

