Maya Henry says Liam Payne shared private images of her without consent

She reveals the emotional toll of his addiction, the betrayal she faced, and the complexities of grieving someone who caused her pain.

Maya Henry reflects on her past with Liam Payne, sharing untold truths about love, addiction, and heartbreak.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 12, 2025
Maya Henry has spoken out for the first time since the passing of her ex-fiancé, Liam Payne, revealing shocking details about their relationship. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the model accused the late singer of sharing private images of her without consent, a discovery she made after his death.

Liam, best known for his time in One Direction, died in October last year at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. At the time, he was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy, but he had previously been engaged to Maya, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2022.

Maya described their time together as deeply troubled, citing Liam’s struggles with substance abuse as a major factor in their breakup. She explained that while she cared for him, his addiction issues made their relationship difficult and often unsafe. “On drugs, he became someone I didn’t recognise,” she revealed, adding that she had tried to support him but eventually realised she could not change him.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry at the 2019 #BoFVOICES gala dinner honouring Edward Enninful in OxfordshireGetty Images


The most distressing revelation from Maya’s statement was her claim that Liam shared intimate photos of her without her permission. She alleged that these images, taken during their engagement, were distributed without her knowledge, something she only uncovered after his passing. She admitted that this discovery has complicated her grieving process, as she is left to deal with the consequences of his actions even after his death.

Sources close to Maya stated that she was unaware of the full extent of Liam’s behaviour until later in their relationship. Reports suggest that in addition to his drug use, he engaged in concerning actions, including inappropriate online interactions. Toward the end of their time together, Maya issued a cease-and-desist order against him, alleging he had been repeatedly contacting her and her family.

After Liam’s passing, Maya has faced online scrutiny, with some unfairly blaming her for his struggles. However, many have also voiced their support, acknowledging the difficulty of being in a relationship with someone battling addiction. Despite the challenges she faced, Maya said that she had once deeply loved Liam but had to walk away for her own well-being.

While she continues to process his loss, Maya remains vocal about the lasting scar of their relationship, particularly the betrayal of trust she experienced. Her statement also brings to light the complexities of grieving someone who caused deep emotional pain.

