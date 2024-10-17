Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony in Argentina

Payne had been open about his battles with alcoholism in recent years.

By: EasternEye

SINGER Liam Payne, former member of the popular boy band One Direction, has died at age 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Police and emergency responders confirmed the incident but have not yet determined if the fall was accidental. Payne had previously spoken about his struggles with alcohol. Local police said they had responded to reports of “an aggressive man who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Following news of Payne’s death, fans gathered near the hotel, many in their 20s and 30s. Medical personnel were still on the scene. “The news hit me hard,” said 27-year-old fan Pilar Bilik outside the hotel.

Reality star Paris Hilton shared her condolences on social media, writing, “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend,” along with a crying emoji.

In a statement, the police confirmed, “Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel.”

Alberto Crescenti, head of Buenos Aires’ emergency medical service, told local media there had been “no possibility of resuscitation.” Emergency responders arrived at the Casa Sur hotel following an emergency call and confirmed Payne’s death shortly after.

Crescenti added that Payne appeared to have sustained a fracture at the base of his skull after falling from a height of around 13 or 14 metres (43-46 feet).

The UK’s foreign office said it was in contact with Argentine authorities but did not identify Payne or provide further comment.

Reports of a disturbance

Argentine media reported that hotel staff had made an emergency call, saying a guest appeared to be “on drugs and destroying the room.” The hotel manager expressed concerns that the guest, later identified as Payne, might harm himself due to access to the balcony.

The Buenos Aires security ministry confirmed that upon police arrival, the hotel manager reported the death of a man who had “jumped from the balcony.” Photos shared by the Clarin newspaper showed what appeared to be white powder, aluminium foil, and a lighter on a table in the room, alongside a damaged television.

One Direction legacy

One Direction, which Payne was a part of alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, first gained fame on The X Factor in 2010. Payne had auditioned for the show twice before becoming part of the globally successful band, which released several hit albums before going on hiatus in 2016.

Payne pursued a solo career, with his debut album “LP1” released in December 2019. His single “Strip That Down” reached number three on the UK charts and number 10 on the US Billboard charts. Payne also had a son in 2017 with British singer Cheryl Cole.

Former X Factor host Dermot O’Leary paid tribute on Instagram, recalling Payne’s early days on the show. “The worst news,” O’Leary wrote, alongside a picture of them on stage together. “I remember him as a 14-year-old auditioning and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.”

Struggles with fame

Payne had been open about his battles with alcoholism in recent years. In a 2023 video posted to his YouTube account, he spoke about his time in rehab and his efforts to stop drinking. “I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognise anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either,” Payne said in the video.

Fans expressed their grief over the loss, with some noting how Payne’s music had defined their teenage years. “I feel like it’s a part of adolescence lost,” said 21-year-old fan Lena Duek, standing outside the hotel.

