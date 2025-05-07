Skip to content
Liam Payne's £24 million estate goes to son Bear as pop star dies without will

Court names Cheryl Tweedy estate administrator while girlfriend Kate Cassidy receives nothing under UK law.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne's estate worth £24 million will go to his son Bear as the pop star passed away without leaving a will

Pooja Pillai
May 07, 2025
When Liam Payne died in October last year, the world mourned a pop icon. But behind the public grief lay private matters that are now slowly coming to light. The 31-year-old singer passed away in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony, a tragic end that left unanswered questions not just about his final hours, but about his legacy.

One of the more surprising revelations is that Liam didn’t leave a will. Despite having an estimated fortune of £28.6 million (30.1 crore), his estate was left unplanned. After covering debts and costs, £24.3 million (25.6 crore) remains. With no legal document to guide its distribution, the court granted power of administration to his ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his eight-year-old son, Bear.

Liam PayneOne Direction star Liam Payne's fortune to be held in trust for his son Bear until he reaches adulthoodGetty Images


Under UK intestacy rules, this likely means Liam’s estate will be held in trust for Bear until he reaches adulthood. Cheryl, who co-parented Bear with Liam even after their split, is expected to ensure that the money is safeguarded for their son’s future. A music lawyer, Richard Bray, has also been named co-administrator.

But there is one notable absence from the legal arrangements: Liam’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy. Despite having been in a committed relationship with Liam and reportedly discussing marriage, she is not entitled to any part of his estate, as they were neither married nor in a civil partnership.

Liam PayneThe tragic end of Liam Payne's life leaves his £24 million estate to his son Bear with Cheryl Tweedy overseeing its managementGetty Images


Kate has spoken publicly about the pain of losing him, recalling their last moments together before she left Argentina. “He joked I was acting like it was the last time I’d ever see him,” she said. “And it was.”

Liam’s death was ruled accidental, with high levels of alcohol and traces of drugs in his system at the time of the fall. Earlier this year, charges against hotel staff for negligence were dropped by an Argentinian court.

Liam PayneLiam Payne’s untimely death leaves his £24 million fortune to son Bear Getty Images


Known for his role in One Direction, one of the most successful boybands of all time, Liam’s music touched millions. But perhaps his most meaningful legacy is Bear, the little boy he called his “mini-me.” In one of Liam’s final videos, he gently tousled Bear’s hair and smiled. “He’s getting so big now,” he said. Bear will one day inherit the life Liam left behind and the love he never stopped giving.

