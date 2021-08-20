Website Logo
  • Friday, August 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist in Prabhas starrer Salaar

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie is in production right now, and recently, there were reports that Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

Prabhas’ fan clubs started posting the reports on Twitter and Bajpayee has funnily reacted to it. One of the fan clubs of Prabhas tweeted, “Manoj Bajpayee as an Antagonist  in #Salaar ? Let’s wait for official announcement What’s your view on this.” Replying to the fan club, Bajpayee wrote, “Kaha se khabar late hai aap log !!! (From where do you guys get this news)”

Another fan club posted, “As Per Inside Talks: Manoj Bajpayee Plays an Antagonist role in #Salaar.” Bajpayee replied and wrote, “Ye kab hua ?? (When did this happen?)”

Well, looks like the reports of Manoj Bajpayee starring in Salaar are false. But, it would have surely been interesting to watch Manoj vs Prabhas in the movie.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is being shot in Kannada and Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages as well. The film is slated to release on 14th April 2022.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in a movie titled Despatch. Recently, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, he won Best Actor in a Series award for his performance in The Family Man 2.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Maestro: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh starrer to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Vidya Balan, Manoj Bajpayee, Suriya, Samantha Akkineni win top honours
Entertainment
KGF – Chapter 2: Zee acquires the worldwide satellite rights of Yash starrer for South…
Entertainment
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar’s directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt…
Entertainment
Netflix renews Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for Season 3
Entertainment
Here’s why Deepika Padukone bowed out of Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra
Entertainment
Mahira Khan calls for strict action against culprits of Lahore incident
Entertainment
Karan Johar to bring war-hero films on every Independence Day
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan picks up rights to Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi to receive Diversity in Cinema award at Indian Film Festival of…
Entertainment
New release date of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story announced
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra starts rolling
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist…
Sri Lanka announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
Serum Institute Of India’s Poonawalla reveals he has taken Covid…
Khan says London ready to welcome Afghan refugees
Kamala Harris trip to Asia will show US in region…
Maestro: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh starrer to premiere…