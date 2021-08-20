Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist in Prabhas starrer Salaar

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie is in production right now, and recently, there were reports that Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

Prabhas’ fan clubs started posting the reports on Twitter and Bajpayee has funnily reacted to it. One of the fan clubs of Prabhas tweeted, “Manoj Bajpayee as an Antagonist in #Salaar ? Let’s wait for official announcement What’s your view on this.” Replying to the fan club, Bajpayee wrote, “Kaha se khabar late hai aap log !!! (From where do you guys get this news)”

Kaha se khabar late hai aap log !!! https://t.co/3v3xtODXnr — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 20, 2021

Another fan club posted, “As Per Inside Talks: Manoj Bajpayee Plays an Antagonist role in #Salaar.” Bajpayee replied and wrote, “Ye kab hua ?? (When did this happen?)”

Ye kab hua ?? https://t.co/6gqhdp8pHe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 20, 2021

Well, looks like the reports of Manoj Bajpayee starring in Salaar are false. But, it would have surely been interesting to watch Manoj vs Prabhas in the movie.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is being shot in Kannada and Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages as well. The film is slated to release on 14th April 2022.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in a movie titled Despatch. Recently, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, he won Best Actor in a Series award for his performance in The Family Man 2.