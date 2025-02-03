Skip to content
Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

The Indian actor talks about his acting journey, latest show, Campus Beats, and major aspirations for the future

Manasvi Vashist

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 03, 2025

TALENTED TV star Manasvi Vashist has won over audiences with his memorable performances in popular drama serials like Imlie and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

In 2024, he joined the cast of the hit series Campus Beats, now in its fourth season and a fan favourite. With over a million Instagram followers, the Indian actor is excited about taking on more challenges in the future.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to discuss his acting journey, latest show, Campus Beats, and major aspirations for the future.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

It’s been a rollercoaster of growth, learning, and unexpected surprises. Each role has taught me something new about myself. I feel grateful to be doing what I love every day and look forward to continuing this magical journey.

What was the experience of working on Imlie like?

Imlie was an incredible experience. The show had such emotional depth, and the team felt like family. I learned so much about balancing intense storytelling with subtle performances. It’s definitely a project that holds a special place in my heart.

How did you feel joining a successful franchise like Campus Beats?

Joining Campus Beats was both exciting and intimidating. The show already had a huge fan base, and stepping into that world came with big expectations. It pushed me to bring my A-game.

What can we expect from season four of the show?

Season four is packed with twists, drama, and, most importantly, a lot of heart.

How does this character compare to others you have played?

This character has more layers than most I’ve portrayed. There’s a vulnerability paired with a fierce determination that makes him so intriguing. It’s been a rewarding challenge to bring that balance to life, and I’ve really enjoyed playing this role.

What is the biggest challenge of playing this character?

The biggest challenge has been tapping into the emotional depth while keeping it authentic. This character has been through a lot, and portraying that pain without overdoing it has been a delicate process.

What is the plan going forward, and do you have a dream role?

The plan is to keep doing good work, evolving as an actor, and taking on roles that push me out of my comfort zone. I want to grow as a performer and challenge myself. My dream role would be something transformative, like a historical figure or a character with a complex psychological journey.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I love stories that make me think or feel deeply. Thrillers, emotional dramas, and slice-oflife content are my goto choices.

What are your big passions away from work?

I’m really passionate about travel and discovering new cultures. I also love cooking – it’s very therapeutic for me.

Why should we tune into Campus Beats?

Campus Beats isn’t just a show; it’s an experience. That’s why it’s been so successful. It’s got everything – dance, drama, music, friendships, and some serious life lessons.

What inspires you?

People who stay true to themselves, no matter what, really inspire me.

