Website Logo
  • Friday, March 11, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals how her character in Turning Red resembles her

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Mohnish Singh

Animated coming-of-age fantasy comedy film Turning Red, produced by Lindsey Collins and directed by Domee Shi, premiered today, March 11, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars the voices of several popular actors, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the breakout star of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

The actress who has voiced the character of Priya in the animated film revealed how much her character resembled her in real life while walking in Priya’s shoes and portraying her signature stoic personality.

“It is really nice to see how films and TV are moving in a direction that has authenticity diversity in a natural way. It does not just show and tell. Younger audiences watching Turning Red are going to accept this reality as their new normal and have a well-deserved expectation for representation. Priya is too cool for school, mysterious, middle school dweeb that personally I can totally relate to and I’m sure many others can as well! She helps Mei on this journey that she goes through by being a supportive friend who loves unconditionally,” said Ramakrishnan.

She went on to speak about how the younger generation would relate to the film and her character. “Younger audiences watching Turning Red are going to accept this reality as their new normal and have a well-deserved expectation for representation. Priya is too cool for school, mysterious, middle school dweeb that personally I can totally relate to and I’m sure many others can as well! She helps Mei on this journey that she goes through by being a supportive friend who loves unconditionally,” she added

Along with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the film’s characters have been voiced by Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Orion Lee, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong, and others.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic remark
Big Interview
Prabhas: Scripting success
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to now release on Sept 28, 2023
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: I don’t carry the burden of box office
Entertainment
Composer Devi Sri Prasad in high demand after the success of Pushpa album
Entertainment
Celebrating Alia Bhatt
Entertainment
A great love for Shreya Ghoshal
Entertainment
Women In Arts festival: ‘Being a musician is all about performing live’
Entertainment
Abu Aleeha: ‘Serial killer’s story needs telling’
Entertainment
Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth and final season
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: Not acting in films today for money
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu to arrive in June
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals how her character in Turning Red resembles…
Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic remark
Prices spike as local currency plummets in Sri Lanka
1m tutoring courses delivered to help pupils catch up: Zahawi
Britain outlines inquiry terms as Covid-19 prevalence rises
Police watchdog warns against rush to recruit more officers