Mahesh Bhatt on Alia making Hollywood debut: ‘My heart soars with pride’

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with the much-anticipated Netflix film Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt (R) poses with her father, director Mahesh Bhatt (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Noted Hindi filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to daughter-actress Alia Bhatt gearing up for her Hollywood debut with the much-anticipated Netflix film Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

In a new interview with Times of India, the proud father said, “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who’s who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don’t feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.”

He also added, “I once remember asking her, ‘What is it that they have that we don’t have? And her straight reply was ‘Money’. She said it with great humility. She also said that they have a way of doing things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone sees Alia in the role of an antagonist who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes. According to Netflix, Gadot plays secret agent Rachel Stone. Gadot stars opposite Dornan as MI6 agent Parker and Alia Bhatt as hacker Keya Dhawan.

Sophie Okonedo, Army of the Dead’s Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready round off the cast.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

