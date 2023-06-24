Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Mahesh Bhatt on Alia making Hollywood debut: ‘My heart soars with pride’

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with the much-anticipated Netflix film Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt (R) poses with her father, director Mahesh Bhatt (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Noted Hindi filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to daughter-actress Alia Bhatt gearing up for her Hollywood debut with the much-anticipated Netflix film Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

In a new interview with Times of India, the proud father said, “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who’s who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don’t feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.”

He also added, “I once remember asking her, ‘What is it that they have that we don’t have? And her straight reply was ‘Money’. She said it with great humility. She also said that they have a way of doing things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone sees Alia in the role of an antagonist who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes. According to Netflix, Gadot plays secret agent Rachel Stone. Gadot stars opposite Dornan as MI6 agent Parker and Alia Bhatt as hacker Keya Dhawan.

Sophie Okonedo, Army of the Dead’s Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready round off the cast.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
31 years of SRK: A look at his must-watch romantic films
Entertainment
‘Proud moment for all Indians’: Hema Malini on Modi’s US visit
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut sets Nov 24 release date for ‘Emergency’
Entertainment
5 most anticipated Netflix Hindi films and shows in 2023
Entertainment
Big B was ‘replaced’ in first few films as makers ‘couldn’t sell him as a…
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor on completing 40 years in cinema: This’s where I belong
Entertainment
Unravel the magic of Salman Khan with these family entertainers streaming on ZEE5…
Entertainment
M Night Shyamalan and Jay Shetty lead celebrities at Modi’s state dinner
Entertainment
‘Gulmohar’ to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
Entertainment
Sunny Deol celebrates 33 years of ‘Ghayal’
Entertainment
Check out the intriguing trailer of Vidya Balan’s ‘Neeyat’
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW