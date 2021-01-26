Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata starts rolling in Dubai

By: Mohnish Singh







Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors on Monday. The makers took to Twitter to announced that the Telugu action-drama kicked off its first shooting schedule in Dubai.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was announced in 2020, also stars National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. This is the first time when Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have joined forces to star together in a film. Fans are really excited to see the duo sizzle the silver screen for the first time ever.

The first shooting schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was originally scheduled to take place in the United States. However, the makers had to shift the shooting location to Dubai due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the team is looking at filming a major chunk of the movie in Dubai only.







In addition to Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, the upcoming film will also see a prominent name playing the lead antagonist. If reports are to be believed, evergreen Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who boasts of several blockbusters on his filmography, has been approached to play the villain. However, there is no update on whether or not the actor has accepted the offer.

Reportedly, the makers had initially approached Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he could not accept the offer due to his chock-o-block schedule and prior work commitments.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), co-starring Rashmika Mandana. The film emerged as an instant blockbuster at the ticket window, earning over 2000 million at the box-office.







Parasuram is helming his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor also headlines the upcoming biographical film Major, based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.






