Madalsa Sharma: ‘There is no pressure’

Eastern Eye talked to the acclaimed actress to discuss her journey, Anupamaa and things not many people know about her

Madalsa Sharma

By: Eastern Eye

Being the daughter of actress Sheela Sharma and filmmaker Subhash Sharma meant that Madalsa Sharma grew up surrounded by creativity from a young age.

This inevitably led her towards a career in acting and starring in a whole host of south Indian movies, in diverse languages.

The versatile actress made her TV debut in 2020 by joining super-hit drama series Anupamaa, which has seen her fanbase skyrocket, including crossing 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Eastern Eye caught up with the acclaimed actress to discuss her journey, Anupamaa and things not many people know about her.

How would you like to reflect on your journey as an actress?

My journey as an actor has been great. I started working in south Indian cinema and commercials, with top filmmakers like EVV Satyanarayana, SS Rajamouli, Sadhu Kokila and Rama Naidu.

Do you remember the first thing that connected you to acting?

The first thing that connected me with acting was our own production house, where my father directed, and my mother acted. I joined them after school.

What has the experience of working on Anupamaa been like?

Anupamaa is my very first experience on television as an actor. It has taught me the discipline and hard work it takes to be a TV actor. The experience of working with Anupamaa has been great, as the connection with colleagues is like family.

Why do you think the show is so loved?

The popularity of Anupamaa is its novelty of story, choice of cast and of course, the performance of the actors.

What has been the most memorable moment from your Anupamaa journey?

Anupamaa gifts me with many memorable moments each day, including being loved and recognised when I step out.

Shooting every day for Anupamaa is a beautiful experience, in its own way and gives us multiple memories to cherish.

Also, I was most elated when I crossed the two million followers mark on my Instagram.

Does the popularity of the show put pressure on the cast or motivate you further?

We are all professional actors, so there is no pressure of any kind. The positive response of the viewers only motivates us.

What is the secret of surviving working on a very demanding Indian TV schedule?

It’s the passion I hold for my work. That is what pushes me to get out of bed each day and work towards my goal.

What do you enjoy watching from an audience perspective?

I enjoy thrillers thoroughly, and horror.

Tell us something not many people know about you?

Let my secret be a secret and remain hidden behind a veil. I love to go on holidays. Scuba diving and skydiving are things I love doing on holidays. I’m very passionate about scuba diving in particular and all adventurous games.

What inspires you?

I get inspired by all great works.

Instagram: @madalsasharma