Luther set for an Indian adaptation; Ajay Devgn in talks to step into Idris Elba’s shoes?

Buzz has it that an Indian version of the hugely successful British psychological crime drama series Luther, starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson in principal roles, is in the pipeline. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is tipped to be playing the protagonist in the Hindi version of the BBC One crime drama. If the news is true, the superstar will step into the mighty shoes of well-known actor Idris Elba. Reportedly, Devgn is in talks to remake Luther for a leading streaming media giant.

Created and written by Neil Cross, Luther has aired five successful seasons so far. The first season of the series hit the airwaves in 2010. It had six episodes. A second series of four episodes broadcast in 2011, and a third series with four episodes went on air in July 2013. A fourth series with two episodes hit BBC One in December 2015, and a fifth series of four episodes released in January, 2019.

While more updates on the Hindi adaptation of Luther are still awaited, Ajay Devgn is looking forward to the premiere of his much-awaited film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Also featuring Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha on the ensemble cast, the patriotic drama is scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Devgn’s other upcoming projects include Maidaan, Thank God, Gomlaal Five and the official remake of superhit Tamil action thriller Kaithi (2019). While Maidaan has only a few weeks of shooting left to completed, Thank God, Golmaal Five and the Kaithi remake are yet to go before cameras.

