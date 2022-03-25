Website Logo
Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma to topline Gulmohar

Suraj Sharma (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Suraj Sharma, who exploded onto the scene with the Oscar-winning film Life of Pi (2012), has bagged an exciting Bollywood project.

The actor has signed on to star alongside veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kaveri Seth in an upcoming film, titled Gulmohar. Filming for the upcoming family drama is currently underway in New Delhi.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Rahul Chittella, Gulmohar is a joint venture of Chalkboard Entertainment, Autonomous Works, and Fox Star Studios

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suraj Sharma (@surajsharmagram)

The film tracks the final four days, leading up to Holi, of the Batra family as they pack their belongings to move out of their 31-year-old family home. The film interweaves individual storylines of various members of the Batra family, and shows their interpersonal relationships, secrets of the past, and uncertainties that the future holds.

A leading publication reports that Sharma has been cast to essay the character of eldest son Aditya Batra, who is an independent, self-aware, slightly vulnerable but extremely ambitious character, and who finds himself at the crossroads of his career and a crucial stage in life where he must choose the best approach for himself.

Aditya shares a close bond with his biggest confidante and wife, Divya (Kaveri Seth), and has a quiet but admirable relationship with his father, Arun (Manoj Bajpayee). The story showcases how Aditya comes of age, overcoming his reluctance and fears and defining respect and acceptance for oneself and others in this home.

Vikesh Bhutani produces along with Shujaat Saudagar and Chittella, with Ankita Batra executive producing. Siddhartha Khosla, who won an Emmy nomination for This Is Us, is behind the film’s original score.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

