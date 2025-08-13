Skip to content
Leonardo DiCaprio left embarrassed after police search at Ibiza party while Travis Scott denied entry

Spanish officers carried out strict ID checks on all guests at the Patrón-hosted villa event attended by multiple A-listers.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio photographed arriving at the Patrón and Arón Piper hosted event in Ibiza

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 13, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Leonardo DiCaprio was briefly stopped and searched by Spanish Civil Guard officers outside a private tequila party in Ibiza.
  • Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti was also reportedly subjected to a security pat-down.
  • The event, hosted by Patrón and actor Arón Piper, was attended by several A-listers including Kendall Jenner and Tobey Maguire.
  • Rapper Travis Scott was denied entry for undisclosed reasons.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio found himself in an unusual situation when Spanish police temporarily delayed his entry to an exclusive Ibiza party. The 50-year-old star, best known for roles in Titanic, The Great Gatsby, and Killers of the Flower Moon, was with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and a group of friends when officers stopped them for a routine security check outside a private villa.

The event was hosted by tequila brand Patrón in collaboration with Spanish actor-singer Arón Piper. Videos shared online show DiCaprio dressed casually in an all-black outfit and his trademark baseball cap, patiently scrolling through his phone while officers checked his pockets. In the clip, a woman believed to be Ceretti can be heard saying, “They are searching me full on right now.”

Why Leonardo DiCaprio was searched at the Ibiza party

According to sources quoted by Page Six, the incident was not a targeted stop but part of a blanket security policy for all guests. “Every single person was patted down and had to show ID,” an insider said, adding that the officers initially did not recognise DiCaprio. “They did a double take, and then he went in!”

The party’s guest list was filled with international celebrities, including model Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio’s long-time friend Tobey Maguire. Witnesses say DiCaprio remained calm throughout the process, even chatting and joking with the officers before entering.

Travis Scott denied entry to the same event

While DiCaprio eventually made it past security, rapper Travis Scott reportedly wasn’t as lucky. Multiple outlets have claimed that he was denied entry to the same party, though no official reason has been given. The incident adds to a string of recent reports highlighting the strict access rules at high-profile Ibiza gatherings.

Scott has been seen in Ibiza in recent weeks, performing at clubs and attending private events, but this particular villa party appeared to have tighter security than most.

Travis Scott Travis Scott gestures as he attends the men's semi-final basketball match between France and Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Getty Images


Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti’s Ibiza summer

DiCaprio and Ceretti have been romantically linked since meeting at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. The pair have spent much of this summer in Europe, often photographed together in glamorous settings.

Just days before the Ibiza party, the couple joined Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez for a trip aboard Bezos’s £400 million (₹4,200 crore) superyacht. They were spotted dining at exclusive Balearic Island restaurants and lounging on deck during the yacht’s stop in Ibiza.

DiCaprio’s upcoming film project

On the professional front, DiCaprio’s most recent big-screen role was in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical crime drama adapted from David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book. The film earned multiple Academy Award nominations earlier this year.


Next, DiCaprio will star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-thriller One Battle After Another, slated for release at the end of September. The project is expected to draw significant attention from both critics and audiences, given Anderson’s track record and DiCaprio’s enduring box-office appeal.

