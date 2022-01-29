Website Logo
  Saturday, January 29, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar off ventilator but under observation

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo credit: SEBASTIAN D’SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been put off the ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctor treating her said on Saturday.   

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

According to Samdani, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement.

“She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU,” Samdani told PTI.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks. The singer, known as Melody Queen of India, has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

