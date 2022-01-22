Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254

Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is showing signs of improvement but remains in the ICU, her doctor said on Saturday. 

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

Sharing the health update, associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI, “She is showing signs of improvement. She is in the ICU. It is difficult to say for how many days she will be in the hospital.”

Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, a close friend of the family, also said the veteran singer is doing well. “Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home,” Iyer said in a statement.

On Friday, rumours started doing the rounds on social media that Mangeshkar’s health had deteriorated.  Iyer had dismissed the rumours and said, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news…The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home.”

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over a seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.

The singer, known as Melody Queen of India, has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao to explore yet another genre with Raj and DK’s comedy-thriller series
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy
Entertainment
T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions An Action Hero begins filming in London
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan to headline Raj & DK’s next for Netflix
Entertainment
Makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo withdraw release of its Hindi version
Entertainment
Honouring the legacy of late Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Video makes five of his films free…
Entertainment
Shining bright: Top 30 under 30 global Asian stars
FILM
The Top 10 Subhash Ghai Movies
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to receive Canadian Screen Awards Special Honour
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana Shaikh onboard the Indian adaptation of Modern…
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: I would like my filmography to be as diverse as possible
Entertainment
Hindi film history of abandonment
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rajkummar Rao to explore yet another genre with Raj and…
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU
Over 450 people stripped of British citizenship in last 15…
Bubble wrap painting featuring Modi sets Guinness record
Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer
Sir Geoff Palmer accuses fellow academics of racism
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE