KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcome baby girl, Bollywood and cricket fraternity celebrate

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcome their first child, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2023, shared the joyous news on social media with a heartfelt post.

Rahul, currently part of the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025, was absent from his team’s opening match against Lucknow Super Giants to be by Athiya’s side for the birth of their daughter. His absence was noted during the toss, with Axar Patel, the team’s captain for the season, confirming Rahul’s unavailability for the match.

Athiya and Rahul first met in 2019 through mutual friends, and their relationship quickly blossomed. Their wedding at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse was a private affair, attended by close friends and family. In November 2024, they announced their pregnancy, and now, their little one has arrived, bringing immense joy to their families and fans.

The announcement was met with an overwhelming response from both the Bollywood and cricket communities. Several celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Malaika Arora, took to social media to congratulate the couple. Fans and well-wishers flooded their posts with love and blessings for the new parents and their baby girl.

Despite his IPL commitments, Rahul prioritised his family, choosing to be present for his daughter’s birth. It remains uncertain when he will return to the tournament, but his absence has only added to the anticipation of his comeback.

Athiya, daughter of Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty, has largely stayed away from films in recent years, focusing on personal life. With this new addition to their family, fans are eager to see how both Rahul and Athiya balance their professional and personal journeys.

As the couple embarks on this new phase, the excitement among their supporters continues to grow, making this a moment of celebration for both Bollywood and cricket fans alike.