From ‘Mahanati’ to ‘Baby John’: How Keerthy Suresh is going pan-India

From a National Award at 26 to a Bollywood debut with Atlee, the actor’s slow and steady rise is reshaping regional stardom on a national scale.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh expands to Bollywood with Baby John, eyes pan-India presence

Instagram/keerthysureshofficial
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Quick highlights:

  • Keerthy Suresh debuted in Bollywood with Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan
  • Won the National Award for her portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati
  • Working with major stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Dhanush
  • Fronting bold female-centric films like Revolver Rita
  • Making her Hindi OTT debut with YRF’s Akka

Fresh off her Hindi film debut in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh is making her presence felt beyond the southern film industries. The National Award-winning actor, who has long been a familiar face in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, is now entering Bollywood and OTT spaces with calculated moves.

1. National recognition at just 26

Keerthy Suresh’s breakthrough came with Mahanati (2018), where she portrayed Telugu cinema legend Savitri. Her performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, making her one of the youngest winners in recent times. The role, praised for its depth and restraint, established her as a serious performer with pan-Indian appeal.

Keerthy SureshKeerthy Suresh made her Hindi film debut in Baby John opposite Varun DhawanInstagram/keerthysureshofficial


2. She’s held her own alongside the biggest names

In an industry still dominated by male-led blockbusters, Keerthy has managed to carve her space. She’s worked with top stars like Rajinikanth (Annaatthe), Vijay (Sarkar, Bairavaa), Dhanush (Vaathi/Sir), and Mohanlal (Geethaanjali). Her ability to stand out even in mass entertainers shows both her star power and screen presence.

Keerthy SureshThe Mahanati star is now stepping into pan-India roles across film and OTTInstagram/keerthysureshofficial


3. Bollywood debut with Atlee’s Baby John

Following in the footsteps of Nayanthara, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Keerthy made her Hindi film debut in Baby John, produced by Atlee. Paired with Varun Dhawan in this high-budget action film, she made her official entry into Bollywood with a project that ensures visibility beyond the southern audience.

Keerthy SureshFrom Tamil and Telugu hits to Hindi cinema — Keerthy Suresh’s range continues to growInstagram/keerthysureshofficial


4. She’s fronting genre-bending female-led films

In Revolver Rita, Keerthy plays the lead in a quirky action-comedy that’s already drawing attention for its unconventional tone. As more female stars demand roles beyond the love interest or sidekick, Keerthy is taking the lead—quite literally—in shaping what female-driven commercial cinema can look like.

Keerthy SureshNational Award winner Keerthy Suresh is among the few South stars making a crossover on her own termsInstagram/keerthysureshofficial


5. Expanding reach with OTT and Hindi projects

Keerthy is set to headline Akka, an upcoming Hindi-language web series produced by YRF Entertainment. It marks her OTT debut and a strategic step toward a pan-India presence. There’s also talk of her being cast opposite Rajkummar Rao in a new Hindi film (budgeted at £5 million [₹50 crore]), which, if confirmed, will further cement her transition into the national spotlight.

Keerthy SureshKeerthy Suresh’s slow and steady rise to pan-India fameInstagram/keerthysureshofficial


With her pan-India projects across theatrical and streaming platforms, Keerthy Suresh is emerging as the next big name to watch—one that doesn’t rely on hype but builds steadily through range and conviction.

bollywood debuthindi ott debutnational awardott projectskeerthy suresh

