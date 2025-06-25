From ‘Mahanati’ to ‘Baby John’: How Keerthy Suresh is going pan-India

Quick highlights:
- Keerthy Suresh debuted in Bollywood with Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan
- Won the National Award for her portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati
- Working with major stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Dhanush
- Fronting bold female-centric films like Revolver Rita
- Making her Hindi OTT debut with YRF’s Akka
Fresh off her Hindi film debut in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh is making her presence felt beyond the southern film industries. The National Award-winning actor, who has long been a familiar face in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, is now entering Bollywood and OTT spaces with calculated moves.
1. National recognition at just 26
Keerthy Suresh’s breakthrough came with Mahanati (2018), where she portrayed Telugu cinema legend Savitri. Her performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, making her one of the youngest winners in recent times. The role, praised for its depth and restraint, established her as a serious performer with pan-Indian appeal.
Keerthy Suresh made her Hindi film debut in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan
2. She’s held her own alongside the biggest names
In an industry still dominated by male-led blockbusters, Keerthy has managed to carve her space. She’s worked with top stars like Rajinikanth (Annaatthe), Vijay (Sarkar, Bairavaa), Dhanush (Vaathi/Sir), and Mohanlal (Geethaanjali). Her ability to stand out even in mass entertainers shows both her star power and screen presence.
The Mahanati star is now stepping into pan-India roles across film and OTT
3. Bollywood debut with Atlee’s Baby John
Following in the footsteps of Nayanthara, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Keerthy made her Hindi film debut in Baby John, produced by Atlee. Paired with Varun Dhawan in this high-budget action film, she made her official entry into Bollywood with a project that ensures visibility beyond the southern audience.
From Tamil and Telugu hits to Hindi cinema — Keerthy Suresh's range continues to grow
4. She’s fronting genre-bending female-led films
In Revolver Rita, Keerthy plays the lead in a quirky action-comedy that’s already drawing attention for its unconventional tone. As more female stars demand roles beyond the love interest or sidekick, Keerthy is taking the lead—quite literally—in shaping what female-driven commercial cinema can look like.
National Award winner Keerthy Suresh is among the few South stars making a crossover on her own terms
5. Expanding reach with OTT and Hindi projects
Keerthy is set to headline Akka, an upcoming Hindi-language web series produced by YRF Entertainment. It marks her OTT debut and a strategic step toward a pan-India presence. There’s also talk of her being cast opposite Rajkummar Rao in a new Hindi film (budgeted at £5 million [₹50 crore]), which, if confirmed, will further cement her transition into the national spotlight.
Keerthy Suresh's slow and steady rise to pan-India fame
With her pan-India projects across theatrical and streaming platforms, Keerthy Suresh is emerging as the next big name to watch—one that doesn’t rely on hype but builds steadily through range and conviction.