  • Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Kartik Aaryan reteams with Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series on Wednesday announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to hit cinemas on Diwali 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Poster (Image source: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, Kartik Aaryan is set to reteam with director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar for the next installment of the horror-comedy franchise.

“After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” the makers said in a press note.

T-Series also dropped a teaser announcement where Aaryan’s character says in Hindi, “Did you think the story was over? Doors are shut so that they can be opened one day.”

Helmed by Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022. Also featuring Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles, the horror comedy raked in over £25 million at the domestic box office.

While Aaryan has been confirmed to reprise his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, there is no update on if Tabu and Advani have also been retained. More details are expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Aaryan was most recently seen in Shehzada (2023), which failed to live up to the high expectations of the audience and turned out to be a dud at the box office.

